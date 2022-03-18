Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
