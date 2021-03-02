 Skip to main content
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

