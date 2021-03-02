This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
