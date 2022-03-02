 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

