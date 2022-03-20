This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
