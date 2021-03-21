Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 65 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
