Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
