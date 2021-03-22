Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.