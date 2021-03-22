 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. There is a medium-high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert