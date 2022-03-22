 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert