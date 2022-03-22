For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
