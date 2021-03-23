Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
