Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 73 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 10 mph. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

