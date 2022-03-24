Mar. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 62 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.