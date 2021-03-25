Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.