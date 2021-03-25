This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today.…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow.…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a pleasant 63 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The UV in…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. The fo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a brisk 57 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cov…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. 63 degrees is today's l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SW at …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesda…