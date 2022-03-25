Lynchburg's evening forecast: Generally fair. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 53 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
