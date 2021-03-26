This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
