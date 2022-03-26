 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Lynchburg could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

