For the drive home in Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
