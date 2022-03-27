For the drive home in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
