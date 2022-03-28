 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

