For the drive home in Lynchburg: Mainly clear skies. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lynchburg today. It looks like it will be a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degre…
Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tod…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic dro…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Monday. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 degrees today.…
Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to…
This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should r…