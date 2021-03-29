Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.