For the drive home in Lynchburg: Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
A tornado was responsible for damaging two homes in Carroll County on Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg confirmed with a Thursday survey.
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
