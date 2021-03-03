This evening in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
