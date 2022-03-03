Mar. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.