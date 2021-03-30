 Skip to main content
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 53F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

