This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
