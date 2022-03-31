 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a crisp 56 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert