This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
