Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
