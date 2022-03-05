 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

