Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening's outlook for Lynchburg: Mostly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Lynchburg area Sunday. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

