 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies. Low 62F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 80% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a fairly high UV index expected Monday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert