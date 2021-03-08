This evening in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
