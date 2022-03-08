Mar. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 41F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.