Lynchburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
