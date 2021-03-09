 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Mar. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert