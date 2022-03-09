Lynchburg's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
