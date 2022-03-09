 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Lynchburg area. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

