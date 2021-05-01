May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.