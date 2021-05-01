This evening in Lynchburg: Mostly clear. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Sunday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
May. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The 2011 Super Outbreak spawned 360 tornadoes from Texas to New York and killed 324 people, including 4 in Virginia.
For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low near 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Wednesda…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. A 49-degree l…
This evening in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It shoul…
The Lynchburg area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect…
Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. Today's …
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Today's condi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Ex…