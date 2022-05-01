May. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg Monday. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.