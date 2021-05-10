May. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.