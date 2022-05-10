May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.