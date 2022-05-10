For the drive home in Lynchburg: A mostly clear sky. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit newsadvance.com for local news and weather.
May. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
The Lynchburg area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low r…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
A cyclone is a general term for a weather system in which winds rotate inwardly to an area of low atmospheric pressure.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Lync…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a siz…