May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

