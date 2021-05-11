This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see s…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see clear ski…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low re…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine to…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures …
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at …
Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 …