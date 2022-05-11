This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Lynchburg area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low te…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, t…
A cyclone is a general term for a weather system in which winds rotate inwardly to an area of low atmospheric pressure.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 61F. Winds light and variable.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It shou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a siz…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at…
Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…