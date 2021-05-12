 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert