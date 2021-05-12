This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
May. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see s…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see clear ski…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees to…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine to…
Lynchburg's evening forecast: Mostly clear during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 44F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at …
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 deg…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures …
This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. …