May. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

