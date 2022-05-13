Lynchburg's evening forecast: Thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Saturday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
May. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
This evening in Lynchburg: Cloudy with showers. Low 61F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Lynchburg will see warm temperatures thi…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a comfortable 78 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It shou…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
A cyclone is a general term for a weather system in which winds rotate inwardly to an area of low atmospheric pressure.
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at…
Today's temperature in Lynchburg will be warm. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Lynchburg folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. The area w…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Lync…