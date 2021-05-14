 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert