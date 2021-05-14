May. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

This evening in Lynchburg: A few clouds. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.