May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west.