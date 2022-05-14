Lynchburg's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Sunday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
May. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
