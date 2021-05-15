For the drive home in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 49F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 71 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
May. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
