Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Monday, there is a 59% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
May. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg
