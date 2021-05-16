 Skip to main content
May. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Considerable cloudiness. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Lynchburg will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

