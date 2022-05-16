May. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Lynchburg

Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Lynchburg area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.