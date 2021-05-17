 Skip to main content
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg

For the drive home in Lynchburg: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.

Local Weather

