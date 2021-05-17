For the drive home in Lynchburg: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Tuesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lynchburg community. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
May. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lynchburg
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. 51 degrees is today's low. There is o…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees to…
It will be a warm day in Lynchburg. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We'll see sunshine to…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Peri…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
This evening in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lynchburg: Partly cloudy. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures …
Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. It sh…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lynchburg area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. We'll see s…